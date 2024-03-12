May Edochie’s Lawyer Speaks On Yul Alleged Marriage To Judy

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May’s lawyer, Mr Ugwuonye has shared details where he claimed he was never married to Judy, and that they were only acting skits.

New Telegraph reports that Mr Ugwuonye had sent a petition to Yul for divorce on behalf of his client on grounds that Yul chose a second wife and was no longer interested in their union.

However, Yul refuted the allegations of a traditional marriage between himself and Judy, claiming they were only Skitmakers.

According to Ugwuonye, initially, May wanted to take Yul to court for bigamy, which is marrying another wife without her knowledge, a crime he can jailed for the offence.

READ ALSO:

However, she opted for a divorce and also sued Judy on the grounds of adultery.

Yul in his defense further claimed his alleged marriage to Judy was all lies by the blog Gistlover, to ruin him for social media traffic and financial gains.

May’s lawyer noted that the skit-making between the two has led to the birth of two children and they are currently expecting a third.

May Edochie’s allegations against Yul and Judy and their response below; “MAY: Petition (10) xviii. The Respondent (Yul) left Lagos for Enugu the following day, the 21st of April, 2022, a Thursday and on Sunday, the 24h of April 2022, the Petitioner found out again on social media (Gistlover Blog) that the Respondent was performing traditional marriage rites with the Party Cited (Judy) in her home town in Anambra State as at when the information was posted. (The Petitioner shall rely on the said publication at the trial of this suit.

YUL’S RESPONSE; “The Respondent (Yul) categorically denies paragraph 10 (xviii) of the petition and states that the said Gistlover blog publication was false and fuelled by Gistlover’s enterprise in fake news and chaos.

“That since the news of the birth of the Respondent’s child with the Co-Respondent in June 2021, Gistlover as a negative blog that thrives in fake and manipulated information for financial gains has been negatively exploiting every movie or skit featuring the Respondent & Co-Respondent and generating social media traffic for financial benefits therefrom. The Respondent hereby puts the Petitioner to the strictest proof thereof.

JUDY’S RESPONSE: “The Co-Respondent (Judy) categorically denies paragraph 10 (xviii) &(xix) of the petition and states that the said Gistlover blog nevicationas.

“There was no traditional marriage ceremony between the Respondent and the Co-Respondent (Yul and Judy) on the 24th day of April 2022 or any other date whatsoever. The Co-Respondent hereby puts the Petitioner to the strictest proof thereof.”