February 15, 2025
May Edochie’s Lawyer Reacts To Judy Austin’s Third Pregnancy

The lawyer to Nigerian brand influencer, May Edochie, Emeka Ugwuonye, has reacted to the third pregnancy of Judy Austin.

New Telegraph reports that Yul Edochie in a post on his Instagram page announced that his second wife, Judy Austin is expecting their third child, baby Trump.

Yul made this announcement while sharing the video of Judy Austin’s pregnant with their third child.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the video, May’s lawyer said Judy Austin and Yul Edochie are committing adultery because of the marriage between his client and her husband.

He said: “Yul Edochie’s relationship with Judy Austin constitutes adultery. His marriage to her is void in law.

“These are two indisputable facts. The first pregnancy can be called an accident, though the adultery that led to it was a deliberate pattern of conduct that lasted for many years.

