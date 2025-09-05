May Edochie’s Ex-Lawyer Leaks Private Chats

The ongoing rift between May Edochie, estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, and her former lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, has taken a dramatic turn after Ugwuonye released alleged private chats between them.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Ugwuonye shared screenshots of conversations he claimed to have with May during her divorce proceedings.

According to him, he provided her with first-class legal guidance and support, only to be “Betrayed” in return.

The lawyer accused May of being dishonest and manipulative, describing her as a “Liar” and a “Fake person.”

He further warned that she should pray that he does not release more damaging evidence that could tarnish her reputation.

Ugwuonye wrote: “If you see the chats between us, you will understand how fake May is and what a terrible liar she is. All those who believe her are just pitiable.

“Can you see how I was guiding her on when to get to court? I gave this woman first-class treatment. I would send her the Cause List and guide her so she would not wait long before her case would be called.”

This development comes shortly after May, through her legal representatives, Graylaw Partners, issued a cease-and-desist notice against Ugwuonye.

She accused him of cyberbullying, cyberstalking, and defamation through repeated malicious online posts.

The clash between May and her ex-lawyer has since generated heated reactions on social media, with fans and critics weighing in on the escalating feud.