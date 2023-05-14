New Telegraph

May Edochie’s Close Friend Reacts To Divorce Report, Slams Yul Edochie

May Edochie’s close friend, Valencia Poise has debunked the rumour making the rounds about May and Yul’s alleged divorce.

Taking to her Instagram page, the entrepreneur made it known to the public that their marriage is still intact.

Infact, she slams bloggers and questioned them on why they always post stories that are untrue in other to gather social media traffic.

She however, made mention of how the same blogger cooked up false information about Davido and Cubana Chief Priest in other to change their narratives.

She thereby, pleads to the public that the only thing May needs right now is our fervent prayers and not speculating false information.

She said “I want to clearly state that MAY and YUL are not divorced… Not going through the divorce process yet. I wonder why bloggers post things that do not exist just to gather social media traffic.

“Please ignore such Rumours. This was how they meddled with Davido and Cubana Chief Priest’s issue and changed the narrative.

“Please what May needs from us all now is our fervent prayers not false assumptions.”

She added, “May God not allow evil to befall us”.

 

