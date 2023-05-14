May Edochie’s Close Friend Reacts To Divorce Report, Slams Yul Edochie

May Edochie’s close friend, Valencia Poise has debunked the rumour making the rounds about May and Yul’s alleged divorce.

Taking to her Instagram page, the entrepreneur made it known to the public that their marriage is still intact.

Infact, she slams bloggers and questioned them on why they always post stories that are untrue in other to gather social media traffic.

She however, made mention of how the same blogger cooked up false information about Davido and Cubana Chief Priest in other to change their narratives.