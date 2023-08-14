May Edochie Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring

May Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has fueled divorce rumours after she step out for an occasion without her wedding ring on her finger.

It’s no news that May has filed a lawsuit for the dissolution of her marriage in July. This was as a result of the ongoing drama in the Edochie’s family after the talented actor brought in another woman into his home as a second wife, Judy Austin and a child he had with her.

In the process of her coping with the news of a second wife from her husband, she lost her first child, Kambilichukwu in the month of March.

READ ALSO:

However, netizens have continued to drag Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, following lawsuit from his first wife, May over the case of Infidelity.

In a news development, May Edochie has however fueled divorce speculations by going out for a function without her wedding ring.

This has sparked reactions from netizens…

Delia_jordie said: “I cannot be numbered in my home ~ Queen May”

ola_cheedah asked: “So make she Dey wear wedding ring of a man wey don follow bag of beans”

tochukwujoyce wrote: “Wetin concern Vulture with a barber ???? SMH ..May u are doing well..”

havilahdivas101 remarked: “This wedding ring no epp her let her trash it pls.”

See her post …