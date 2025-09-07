May Edochie: She Continues Her Fight After Separation

Since the revelation of her estranged husband’s Yul Edochie’s affair with another woman, May Edochie has been navigating a series of public and private battles.

Some she has won, others she has ignored; especially those fueled by unsolicited social media commentators; while some have left deeper scars that may never fully heal.

Now, May is back in the headlines, this time, taking legal action against her former lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye.

Through her new legal team, May has instituted a ₦1 billion lawsuit against Ugwuonye, accusing him of “cyberbullying, cyberstalking, and making false publications” about her private family affairs.

In a cease-and-desist letter, May described Ugwuonye’s online activities as a “calculated attack on my reputation,” alleging that his frequent posts went beyond mere defamation, encouraging others to amplify harmful narratives about her.

“Our Client has expressed deep displeasure and grave concern over your incessant public posts, cyberstalking and cyberbullying concerning her and her private family matters,” the letter reads in a part.

“These posts have been made in a tone and manner that transcend mere defamation, constituting ridicule, unwarranted and harmful behaviour, a calculated assault on her reputation, and have further imperilled her safety through malicious threats and demonstrably false allegations by you and at your behest.

“Your conduct has also instigated third parties to propagate your disturbing communications, thereby amplifying the damage and causing our client severe and irreparable harm.”

The media star also requested a retraction of the posts, a cease-and-desist undertaking, and a public apology across all social media platforms.

She requested that her former attorney, Ugwuonye to pay N1 billion as “damages for the malicious publications”.

The letter added that the demands must be met within 48 hours.

“Accordingly, we hereby demand that you, within forty-eight (48) hours of being in receipt of this notice,” it added.

“Cease and Desist from making or publishing any further defamatory or malicious statements against Client, whether directly or indirectly.

“Withdraw all posts or publications made by you, or caused to be made by you, concerning our Client on each and every medium used in perpetrating these defamatory and malicious acts.

“Issue a Clear and Public Apology and publish a full retraction of every derogatory statement you have made against our Client on all platforms where such statements were made.

“Furthermore, you are hereby demanded to make payment of the sum of N1,000,000,000.00 (One Billion Naira) as damages for the malicious publications made against our client.”

May took legal actions against her former lawyer following his withdrawal from May’s divorce case against her spouse in July.

When Ugwuonye recused himself from the case, he gave the excuse of “persistent bullying” from a faction of May’s followers known as “May Nation.”

May filed for divorce from Yul in 2023, seeking ₦100 million in damages.

The marriage crisis began in April 2022 when Yul publicly introduced Judy Austin as his second wife; a revelation that sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.