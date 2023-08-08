May Edochie Replies Fan Who Said She Was Not Happy With Yul, Judy Austin’s Love

The first wife of Yul Edochie, May has responded to speculations that she is pained over her husband and Judy Austin’s public display of affection.

It would be recalled that May Edochie has been silent over her husband’s affairs despite losing her first son, Kambilichukwu into the cold hands of death.

However, a fan identified as Bosealao, stated that May was unhappy about the situation in her home but was trying to hold everything in due to her upbringing.

Bosealao assured May that she would find happiness someday and overcome her issues.

She wrote, “No be say e no pain u, but home training too much… You deserve all the happiness! You will get it Queen in Jesus name. God is Enough!”

In agreement with the fan comment, May Edochie replied and shared some emojis to express her feelings.

See her post below: