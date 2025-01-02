Share

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May has launched her music career with the release of her debut single, “Komole.”

May revealed her collaboration with fellow female artist, Nwando on the new single via her Instagram page on Thursday.

Describing the song as an anthem of thanksgiving, May revealed that “Komole” celebrates resilience, faith, and the divine grace that guided her through the challenges of 2024.

Announcing the good news, May Edochie captioned has post with, “The big surprise is here. KOMOLE by QUEEN MAY & NWANDO.

“I’m thrilled to share with you all, this amazing soul-lifting song is OUT today on all platforms.

“It’s time to bend down (KOMOLE) and dance in appreciation to GOD for seeing us through 2024 and ushering us all into the new year.

“The vibrant cover art and her heartfelt message on social media have sparked excitement among fans, marking her transition into music as a bold new chapter.”

