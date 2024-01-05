May Edochie Reacts To Terrifying Prophecy About Her Kids

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May has reacted to the terrifying prophecy about her children, as she held unto God’s promises and protection.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Pastor Francisca Emmanuel of the Word Redemption Ministry had issued a warning earlier that the remaining children of May may be in danger.

In a video making rounds on the Internet, the pastor disclosed that the enemy was preparing a second attack on her kids.

This comes almost a year after the death of their second son, Kambilichukwu Edochie.

She clarified that this is the rationale behind her public admonition to the actor, hoping to reveal and foil their scheme.

In the video, the cleric made it clear that May and her kids must not experience any negative setbacks again.

Despite the terrifying prophecy, May took to social media to note that the will of God would be done in her life.