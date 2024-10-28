May Edochie Moves Shaffy Bello, Others To Tears With Powerful Speech

Share

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May has moved audience to tears as she opens up about her struggles at the NHN Women Network Conference in Doha, Qatar.

In an emotional speech, the movie star recounted the devastating period of losing her first son, Kambilichukwu, amid the collapse of her marriage.

Her story resonated deeply with the women gathered, with many including actress Shaffy Bello and others in attendance who could not hold back their tears.

May’s testimony was a powerful moment of vulnerability, shedding light on the strength it takes to face such profound loss and adversity.

Following her speech, women at the conference expressed a renewed sense of empathy and shared strength, describing May’s resilience as a beacon of hope for anyone navigating life’s hardest battles.

