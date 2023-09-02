May Edochie: Judy Austin Unfollows Sarah Martins On Instagram

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin has cut ties with her closest friend, Sarah Martins, due to her newfound affection for the Edochie family.

This comes after Sarah Martins publicly dissociated herself and her support from Judy amidst her marriage saga to Yul Edochie.

It would be recalled that Sarah Martins had previously defended Judy Austin’s relationship with Yul, who was a married man and had clashed with Rita Edochie, Pete Edochie’s sister-in-law.

However, in a recent update, Sarah Martins reconciled with Rita in an airport and publicly sought forgiveness in an Instagram video, pledging to no longer support wrongdoing.

Following Sarah Martins’ reconciliation with Rita Edochie and May Edochie, Judy Austin unfollows her on Instagram.

Furthermore, she has removed all posts related to Sarah, including a recent birthday tribute to her, from her social media accounts.

Going further, Judy also unfollowed Destiny Etiko due to her support for May Edochie and her praise for Sarah Martins’ recent actions.