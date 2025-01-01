New Telegraph

January 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. May Edochie Gets…

May Edochie Gets New House In Abuja Amid New Year Celebration

Fast-rising Nollywood actress and estranged wife of Yul Edochie, May Edochie has started her New Year celebration with a gift of a new house in Abuja.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday morning, May shared the exciting news with her fans, saying she partnered with a real estate company as their latest brand ambassador.

As part of this lucrative deal, she’s been gifted a brand-new house, leaving her absolutely overwhelmed with excitement.

READ ALSO:

Overwhelmed with joy, May expressed her heartfelt gratitude to God, declaring that this incredible blessing is the perfect way to wrap up the year.

Sharing the news, she wrote: “What an amazing way to end the year 2024! Baba God, you do this one.

With immense delight, I present to you once again Queen May @mayyuledochie, as the Brand Ambassador of Barms and City @barmsandcityng and the latest house owner in the capital city, Abuja.

I cannot contain my Joy. I feel elated and I give all the glory to God Almighty.”

See the post below:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg Top 2024 World’s Richest Billionaires Ranking
Read Next

Countries That Do Not Celebrate New Year
Share
Copy Link
×