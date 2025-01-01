May Edochie Gets New House In Abuja Amid New Year Celebration

Share

Fast-rising Nollywood actress and estranged wife of Yul Edochie, May Edochie has started her New Year celebration with a gift of a new house in Abuja.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday morning, May shared the exciting news with her fans, saying she partnered with a real estate company as their latest brand ambassador.

As part of this lucrative deal, she’s been gifted a brand-new house, leaving her absolutely overwhelmed with excitement.

Overwhelmed with joy, May expressed her heartfelt gratitude to God, declaring that this incredible blessing is the perfect way to wrap up the year.

Sharing the news, she wrote: “What an amazing way to end the year 2024! Baba God, you do this one.

With immense delight, I present to you once again Queen May @mayyuledochie, as the Brand Ambassador of Barms and City @barmsandcityng and the latest house owner in the capital city, Abuja.

I cannot contain my Joy. I feel elated and I give all the glory to God Almighty.”

