May Edochie Files ₦1bn Lawsuit Against Ex-Lawyer

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May Edochie, has filed a ₦1 billion lawsuit against her former lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, over allegations of cyberbullying, defamation, and cyberstalking.

According to a cease-and-desist notice issued through her legal representatives, Graylaw Partners, May accused Ugwuonye of consistently publishing damaging and malicious content about her on social media.

The legal notice stated that Ugwuonye’s actions extended beyond defamation, describing them as “Ridicule, harassment, and malicious attacks” that endangered her safety and reputation.

“These posts are a calculated assault on our client’s reputation and have further imperilled her safety through malicious threats and false allegations,” the letter read in part.

May further alleged that the lawyer incited third parties to amplify the defamatory claims, thereby causing her severe and irreparable harm.

As part of her demands, May Edochie requested that Ugwuonye: Immediately stop all defamatory publications, retract existing damaging posts and issue a public apology across all his social media platforms.

She is also seeking ₦1 billion in damages as compensation for the harm caused by the publications.

The notice warned that failure to comply with these demands could lead to further legal action.

This latest development adds another layer of drama to the ongoing controversies surrounding the Edochie family, as May continues to fight to protect her image and personal safety.