May Edochie Celebrates Birthday Amid Mixed Emotions

The wife of popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May has taken to her social media to pen down an emotional note to herself as she celebrates her birthday.

It would be recalled that May has been passing through a marital crisis after her husband brought in a second wife, Judy Austin into their union and also went through the pain of losing her first son earlier this year, which left her devastated and broken.

However, the mother of three has taken to her Instagram page, to celebrate her birthday with mixed emotions.

Taking to her official page, May revealed that she had to cancel her “all glam” photoshoot, but it took a lot of effort from people to convince her to get dressed and shoot her birthday photo.

She thanked God for the gift of life, regardless, and appreciated all the amazing people in her life.

She wrote: “It’s my birthday and meant to be another year of growth and a chance to pause, reflect, and appreciate my accomplishments.

“But for the very first time in my life, I’m not sure how to react to my birthday. I have mixed emotions and had to cancel my “all glam” shoot. It took nearly an army to successfully get me robbed in this fabric. It’s not an actual dress.

“All glory be to God for the gift of life and the amazing people in my life comprising of my loved ones and you my amazing fam.

“Dear Lord, you already know my special request on this day, pls grant it”.

