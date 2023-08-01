May Edochie Allegedly Slam N100m Lawsuit On Judy Austin

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May has allegedly slammed the sum of N100 million lawsuit on Judy Austin, her husband’s second wife.

May Edochie who recently filed a divorce for the dissolution of her marriage with her husband, Yul, has also sued Judy for having an affair with her husband.

According to reports, May charged Judy with adultery with her husband when she petitioned for a divorce against Yul.

READ ALSO:

Reports gathered by New Telegraph claim that Yul and Judy aren’t legally married despite posing as husband and wife on social media.

This is due to the fact that May and Yul are still legally married, hence, Judy and Yul are not legally married couples.

It was also gathered that the 100 million lawsuits against Judy are compensation for destroying her home and also for avoiding the bailiff of the court to serve them physically despite knowing about the petitions.

See the post below;