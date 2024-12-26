Share

Nigerian entrepreneur and influencer May Edochie has taken to her social media page to celebrate a major milestone as she unveils her newly acquired Range Rover SUV.

In a post via her Instagram page, May unveiled her Christmas gift radiating with overwhelming joy.

Sharing a heartwarming video of her first drive, May reflected on the journey that led to this accomplishment, expressing gratitude for her hard work and God’s blessings.

She wrote, “I finally decided to take this baby out for a memorable first drive and connection. Woke up today convinced that I should be proud of myself at least and enjoy this new blessing from the Almighty, which came with a great deal of working relentlessly, sleepless nights, dedication, and focus. Every penny… my hard-earned sweat.”

She also extended warm Christmas wishes to her followers, affectionately calling out her “May Nation Community” noting the quieter streets of Lagos as many travellers head east for the holidays.

She concluded her message with prayers and gratitude, writing, “May the Lord bless us all accordingly. ”

Many of her fans and followers have flooded her page with congratulatory messages, celebrating her success and wishing her a happy Christmas.

