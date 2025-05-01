May Day: FCT Workers Converge At Eagle Square

Share

On Thursday, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) workers joined their counterparts across the country to mark the 2025 May Day celebration.

New Telegraph gathered that the workers dressed in colorful attire, showcasing their different professions and vocations, are converging on Eagle Square where the May Day celebration will take place.

There is a tight security in place with personnel mainly drawn from the nigeria police force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) manning checks at the entry points and within the venue.

During the event, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are expected to address issues affecting the workers and the nation as a whole, such as the welfare of workers and the implementation of the new minimum wage, among others.

However, it is unclear if President Bola Tinubu or the Vice President will be attending the May Day event

