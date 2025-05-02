May Day: We’ve Kept Our Pledges To Lagos Workers, Says Sanwo-Olu

Share

The commemoration of the 2025 Workers’ Day in Lagos State was marked by a colourful display of solidarity by all labour unions, defying the rains to rekindle the spirit of their struggle for better living conditions.

Governor Babajide SanwoOlu joined the workers’ May Day parade held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan with the theme: “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship”.

The event witnessed an unprecedented turnout by various union groups under the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), which filled the 10,000-capacity venue to the brim. Each workers’ association held a march-past across the pavilion, displaying their banners and chanting solidarity jingles.

Sanwo-Olu reassured the workers that his administration would continue to prioritise their welfare and dignity, noting that Lagos remained a sub national with best remuneration packages for workers.

The governor said improving on workers’ welfare had continued to be the cornerstone of his government’s development agenda, pointing out that his administration had remained faithful in ensuring the regular and timely payment of salaries and pensions despite global economic challenges.

He said: “Lagos State will continue to take the lead in the public service sector in the country. I’m delighted to come back and report that, all through the negotiations that led to the new minimum wage, Lagos kept and fulfilled the promises made to workers. This State is the highest paying entity in the federation.

“We have ensured that workers are not left behind in our economic planning and that they feel the impact of governance not only in policies but in their everyday realities.

