May Day: We Refused To Be Overwhelmed By Inherited Challenges – Mutfwang 

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has declared that his administration remains undeterred by the numerous challenges it inherited, stating, “We refused to be overwhelmed by the challenges we inherited. Instead, we confronted them head-on with resolve and compassion.”

The governor made this declaration during his 2025 Workers’ Day speech on Thursday in Jos.

The theme for 2025 celebration in Nigeria is “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship.”

Addressing thousands of workers and labour stakeholders, Governor Mutfwang acknowledged the severe economic and security challenges facing the state but emphasized that his government had chosen to respond with purposeful leadership and empathy.

He noted that his administration had cleared a backlog of salary arrears, restored the prompt payment of salaries, and revived morale within the civil service.

The governor paid tribute to the victims of recent terror attacks in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas, expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives. He assured the affected families of government support, both in immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation.

“We will stand with you in rebuilding our broken walls,” he said, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to security and community healing.

Governor Mutfwang also sympathized with traders affected by the April 29 fire outbreak at the Terminus Market in Jos North. He promised swift intervention and relief for those who lost goods worth millions of naira, acknowledging the economic hardship many face.

“My heart goes out to the affected traders. Your pain is mine, especially in these difficult economic times. Be assured, the government is with you. We will take immediate steps to cushion the impact of the tragedy,” he said.

Speaking directly to Plateau’s workers, the governor highlighted several initiatives aimed at easing economic burdens, including a significant reduction in metro transport fares, the signing of a housing scheme MoU, and an upward review of pensions. He described these efforts as measures to restore dignity and improve the quality of life for both workers and retirees.

He also announced the approval and implementation of a N70,000 minimum wage, describing it as a “bold and compassionate step” to demonstrate his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare.

“These are not mere statements; they are milestones that reflect our unwavering commitment to workers’ welfare and our belief that a motivated workforce is the engine of good governance,” he said.

Governor Mutfwang further noted that the relationship with labour unions had transformed from one of conflict to cooperation, attributing the improvement to honest engagement since the start of his tenure.

He urged workers to remain united and resilient, adding, “We are rebuilding not just infrastructure, but trust — trust in government, trust in leadership, and trust in a better tomorrow.” He assured them that, together, they would defeat terror, overcome hardship, and build a prosperous new Plateau.

Also speaking at the event, the Head of Civil Service, Mr. Stephen Pam Gadong, praised the governor for his “uncommon dedication to the welfare of workers and the revitalization of the civil service.”

Gadong highlighted the clearance of inherited salary arrears, lifting of the embargo on promotions, prompt payment of pensions and gratuities, and approval of the N70,000 minimum wage as signs of “genuine empathy and responsible governance.”

He urged civil servants to reciprocate the government’s efforts with renewed dedication, integrity, and innovation.

“The civil service must continue to evolve: from bureaucracy to productivity, from red tape to innovation, and from routine to results,” he said. “Let us be proud, but not complacent; grateful, but not forgetful; hopeful, but not idle.”

Gadong also commended labour unions for their constructive engagement and tireless advocacy, noting that government-labour relations had entered a new phase of partnership and mutual respect.

He assured workers of his office’s commitment to institutional reforms anchored on professionalism, digital efficiency, and global best practices.

In their separate remarks, the Plateau State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Eugene Manji, and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Chairman, Comrade Kenneth Shammah, commended Governor Mutfwang for being a labour-friendly governor and lauded his administration’s development strides.

They urged him to do more to sustain the cordial working relationship between labour and the government.

