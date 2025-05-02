May Day: Virile, Dedicated Workforce Instrumental To Society’s Progress –Soyinka

Share

As the world marks this year’s edition of Workers’ Day today, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Mr. Olaotan Soyinka, has lauded the efforts of Nigerian workers and their contributions to national development.

He noted that a virile and dedicated workforce was very instrumental and germane to the progress of any society. He gave this remark at the company’s Appreciation Day ceremony held at the head office of the underwriting firm located in Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said the date, May 1, should be seen as a very important one because it is the day set aside to celebrate and give due respect to workers all over the world regardless of their social strata in the society.

According to him, “every legitimate form of work is as important as the other and credence must be given to all and sundry without any bias”.

In appreciating the staff of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, the he congratulated all members of the team and urged them not to relent in the judicious discharge of their duties as they strive to maintain the worldclass standard of the STI brand.

He further said that the management of the company would not stop at investing in the development of the company’s human capital while also placing technology at the heart of its business operations.

He equally assured the members of staff that their labour would not go in vain as they contribute their quota to the growth and advancement of the organisation.

He wished them all a hearty Workers’ Day on May 1, 2025, and encouraged them to always think of making the customer the focal point in their day-to-day activities.

According to him, “Our customers should be at the heart of our business just as we must not compromise on delivering service excellence at every given opportunity thrown our way.”

The Head of Human Resources for Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Adeola Onichabor, in her response to the MD/ CEO’s speech, thanked the management for the uncompromising stance in investing in training and human capital development for members of staff both at the local and international level.

She made bold to say that Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc had on parade in the insurance industry an array of professionals in different fields of specialisation who effectively complement the efforts of the professional underwriters in the organisation.

She equally used the opportunity to thank and encourage her colleagues to continue in their stride of hard work and dedication to the ideals of the company.

She enjoined them to also respect and honour one another in the discharge of their duties as the organisation strives to maintain best practice standards in the comity of insurance companies in the country and beyond.

Some members of staff, who had been with the organisation from inception, were equally recognised and appreciated for their commitment, unwavering dedication and contribution to the growth of the organisation in the last 30 years of the company’s formation.

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc is an equal opportunity employer of labour with an uncompromising stance on high ethical standards and astute professionalism.

Onichabor equally used the opportunity to wish every Nigerian worker and workers globally a happy celebration on Workers’ Day come May 1, 2025.

