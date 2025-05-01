May Day: Oyebanji Tasks Workers On Dialogue, Synergy

Share

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has urged workers to embrace meaningful dialogue in presenting their demands to relevant stakeholders for appropriate and timely action.

The governor made this call on Thursday at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti, during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration, held annually on May 1st.

Speaking on 2025 theme, “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Crisis,” Oyebanji described it as timely and relevant to the present economic realities.

He emphasized the need for stakeholders to collaborate and brainstorm on sustainable solutions to the country’s economic challenges.

Governor Oyebanji reiterated his administration’s commitment to tackling unemployment and prioritizing the welfare of workers.

He noted that the May Day celebration honours the resilience, productivity, and contributions of workers to societal growth.

He said the current period calls for dialogue, synergy, and mutual understanding to proffer solutions to the lingering economic crisis and to demand accountability in governance.

The governor called on workers, as major stakeholders, to offer ideas, constructive opinions, and strategies that can help transform the economy for the benefit of all citizens.

He assured that his administration would remain focused on exploring innovative avenues to improve the quality of life for Ekiti residents, adding that strengthening the workforce and reducing unemployment remain key priorities.

The governor highlighted several initiatives undertaken by his administration to improve workers’ welfare.

These include the recruitment of 1,500 primary school teachers and 930 subject teachers across the 16 Local Government Areas, as well as the employment of 48 education officers into the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). Security guards were also appointed and deployed to public primary schools to enhance safety.

Governor Oyebanji spoke about the completion of a new office building for the Local Government Service Commission within the State Secretariat Complex and the implementation of staff capacity development programmes aimed at continuous training and retraining of public servants.

He also announced the approval and payment of a seventy-thousand-naira (N70,000) new minimum wage to Ekiti workers across board. He described the development as a bold step that places Ekiti among forward-thinking states in the country.

Despite the prevailing economic challenges, the governor affirmed his belief that workers should not be denied their rightful earnings. He revealed that his administration has disbursed N412.6 million in housing and vehicle loans to 1,447 eligible teaching and non-teaching staff of public secondary schools. Additionally, N412 million was disbursed to 1,400 SUBEB staff. The government has also approved and implemented promotion arrears for eligible public servants for the years 2022 and 2023.

The State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Sola Adigun, and his counterpart in the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Kolapo Olatunde, described the celebration as an opportunity for workers to reflect on past achievements and ongoing challenges in order to chart a path forward.

The State Head of Service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi, also reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to protecting the interests of workers and ensuring a viable and productive public service.

