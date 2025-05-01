May Day: Otu Donates Buses To NLC, TUC

Share

Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River State has fulfilled his promise of donating 14-seater buses each to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the State.

Otu, who reiterated his commitment to maintaining a strong government-labour relationship, explained that the vehicles were intended to ease the transportation challenges of labour union officials, enabling them to effectively monitor and support their members.

Represented by his Deputy, Peter Odey, the governor thanked State workers for their diligence, commitment, and patriotism. He went philosophical in his remarks:

“Let us pause a moment to reflect on the true weight of this day. The story of labour is not just about tools and tasks; it is about people. It is about the teacher who rides a motorcycle under the scorching sun of Bekwarra to reach her pupils.

“It is about the mechanic in Ikom who trains his apprentices not just in craft but in character. It is about the nurse in Calabar who gives care with nothing but compassion and a prayer when resources fall short. It is about the street cleaner whose broom sweeps not just dust but disorder from our streets. These are not just workers; they are the unsung heroes of our time.”

Reaffirming his commitment to workers’ welfare, the governor said, “As your governor, I pledge once more that I will walk with you, work with you, and build with you. We will rise together. We will overcome together. We will shine together.”

He also commended the discipline and dedication of labour leaders: “To our unions and labour leaders, I salute your wisdom, your tenacity, and your ceaseless advocacy.

“You have been more than negotiators—you have been the conscience of conscience. While our dialogues have sometimes been robust, they have always been rooted in mutual respect and a shared desire for the common good. Let us continue this journey of partnership, hand in hand—not as adversaries, but as allies.”

Earlier, the State chairman of the NLC, Comrade Gregory Olayi, while thanking the governor for releasing N10 billion to clear the first batch of gratuities, appealed for the clearing of all outstanding gratuities.

He also raised concerns about the shortage of medical personnel in the health sector and called for the payment of all promotional arrears and the release of promotion letters to deserving workers, among other demands.

