May Day: Osun Workers Endorse Adeleke For Second Term

Share

The 2025 May Day rally in Osogbo turned into a resounding endorsement for Governor Ademola Adeleke’s second term as hundreds of jubilant workers thronged the venue, chanting “No vacancy till 2030” in a carnival-like celebration.

The rally, led by the Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Arapaja, and the Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Bimbo Fasasi, saw the labour unions unanimously endorse the Governor.

They cited extensive consultations with union members and praised his impressive record in improving workers’ welfare.

In their addresses, the labour leaders commended Governor Adeleke for consistently paying full salaries on time, settling outstanding gratuities and pensions for retirees, and actively clearing salary arrears inherited from the previous administration.

They also highlighted his commitment to clearing cooperative deductions, promoting civil servants with corresponding salary adjustments, providing free health insurance for all pensioners in the State, and paying ₦10,000 monthly to pensioners under the contributory pension scheme. Furthermore, they lauded his full implementation of the new national minimum wage of ₦75,554.28 for workers and ₦25,000 for pensioners.

In his speech, Governor Adeleke announced the approval of a fresh bond payment worth over ₦4 billion for retirees under the contributory pension scheme, prompting loud applause from the cheering workers and union leaders.

He explained that the payment would be disbursed across State and Local governments, covering civil service, parastatals, secondary and tertiary institutions, UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, as well as Local governments and primary school retirees.

The Governor also revealed that he had approved the commencement of the 2025 promotion exercise for eligible officers across the entire public service, including local government employees.

He stated that April 2025 salaries and allowances had already been paid and that his administration was close to completing the payment of a 30-month backlog of half salaries owed to contributory pensioners.

He reaffirmed the government’s continued provision of free healthcare services for senior citizens and its steadfast implementation of the new minimum wage.

Governor Adeleke emphasized that his administration had managed State resources prudently without borrowing to fund governance.

He noted that the government had reduced the inherited state debt by over 40 percent, as confirmed by the Debt Management Office. He also said the state’s GDP had expanded under his leadership, with improvements in the business climate, especially through the streamlined 45-day processing of Certificates of Occupancy.

He stressed that the government’s policies were designed to ensure that Osun’s wealth served its people.

He added that local professionals, suppliers, and artisans had been actively engaged through local content initiatives.

According to the Governor, his administration is faithfully implementing its five-point agenda with workers’ welfare as the top priority.

“In all we do, we care for our workers and pensioners,” Governor Adeleke declared.

Share