May Day: Ondo Agog For Asun Carnival Festivities

As the world marks May Day (Workers’ Day) on May 1, 2025, Ondo State will, as part of the celebration, host a colourful edition of the Asun Carnival 2025—a four-day showcase of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

According to the organisers of the annual event, the Motherland Beckons Initiative in conjunction with Destination Ondo—both led by Wanle Akinboboye—the festivities will kick off with a vibrant carnival parade at La Campagne Tropicana Hills Resort, Ita Nla, Ondo.

Akinboboye, who is also the Founder and President of La Campagne and promoter of IPADA Celebrations, said the parade will feature the best of pageantry, artistic and cultural displays, all infused with an African theme to entertain the teeming guests.

He further noted that different groups and individuals from across the state and the country will participate, with several musical bands and artistes set to perform.

Notable among them are the renowned African bata queen drummer Olo Omidan Bata, cultural singer Tasha, and Ara Thunder—the only Igbo female talking drummer—alongside the Atunda Entertainment troupe.

On the schedule for the second day are events such as a cave-themed nightclub experience and a live musical concert.

The third day will feature the finals of the inter-street football competition, the Kolokun (goat-chasing) competition, and the Asun preparation contest—all to be held at Adeyemi University of Education, Ondo.

The day’s festivities will culminate in the Asun Carnival Gala Night at La Campagne Tropicana Hills Resort.

The grand finale on May 4 will feature a Sunday picnic with a DJ, live music, games, and numerous fun activities, wrapping up with the final rounds of the street carnival parade that will continue into the night.

Akinboboye revealed that the celebration, supported by the Ondo State Government and corporate bodies, is designed to promote Destination Ondo.

It also provides a platform for the Ondo community and its environs to showcase their cultural tourism assets, thereby attracting investment and economic development to the region.

