May Day: Okpebholo Lauds Edo Workers Contribution To State Devt

The Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Thursday commended Edo workers for their hard work, resilience, and invaluable contributions to the development of the state.

According to his May Day message, which was issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the governor said the workers are the pillars of society.

In line with the administration’s dedication to workers’ welfare, Okpebholo said he has consistently prioritised enhancing working conditions by creating safe and conducive work environments to enhance productivity and well-being.

The governor also said he has ensured the timely payment of salaries and pensions, as workers now receive their dues promptly while also investing in programmes that will build the capacity and equip the workforce.

The statement read, “Warmest greetings on this special occasion of Workers’ Day from the Edo State Government, led by governor Monday Okpebholo. He extends his warmest wishes to all workers in Edo State and around the world.

“Governor Okpebholo applauds the hard work, resilience, and invaluable contributions of the workforce, who are the pillars of our society. Your dedication drives the State’s economy, shapes our communities, and influences the future of our state.

“The governor acknowledges the sacrifices made by workers across various sectors, from civil servants and healthcare professionals to teachers, artisans, and entrepreneurs. He appreciates your commitment to excellence and your role in advancing progress and development.

“This year’s May Day celebration is an opportunity to recognise the achievements of Edo State’s workforce and reaffirm the Governor’s commitment to their well-being. governor Okpebholo acknowledges the challenges faced by workers and assures them of continuous efforts to address their concerns.

“The Governor commends the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for their advocacy for workers’ rights and social justice.

“As we celebrate this day, governor Okpebholo encourages all workers to remain dedicated to service and contribute to the growth and prosperity of Edo State.”

