May Day: NNPP Mulls Synergy With Organized Labour

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has applauded Nigerian workers for their resilience, dedication, and perseverance in the face of persistent economic hardship and growing insecurity across the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ladipo Johnson, the NNPP said its commendation is timely, especially as workers continue to navigate suffocating economic conditions with courage and hope for a better future.

The party highlighted the urgent need to revisit the national minimum wage, noting that the majority of Nigerian workers still live below the internationally accepted poverty line.

“NNPP is a party of sound ideology, and as such, we will not merely pay lip service to workers’ rights and welfare,” the statement read.

According to Johnson, the party is already engaging with various associations, unions, and labour groups to gather insights and build a broad-based coalition aimed at advocating improved working conditions for Nigerian workers.

“Already, we are beginning to reach out to associations, unions, and groups so we can listen to them and collaboratively chart a path forward on what governments can do to deliver better working conditions within the framework of a stable and robust economic environment.”

He further revealed that the party’s National Chairman, Ajuji Ahmed, has set up a committee—chaired by Johnson himself, who also serves as the party’s National Liaison Officer—to spearhead the engagement with labour stakeholders.

He emphasized that labour issues remain a top priority for the NNPP, reaffirming the party’s commitment to aligning with organized labour and advocating policies that promote equity, dignity, and economic security for workers.

