May Day: NLC Distances Self From Circular On Governors’ Parade

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has distanced itself from a circular circulating online that directed workers in Edo State to attend a Governor’s parade on May 1st, 2025, to mark 2025 Workers’ Day celebration.

In a statement signed by the NLC’s Deputy General Secretary, Ismail Bello, on Sunday, the Congress reiterated that its earlier directive for workers to mark the day in their respective union offices pending the resolution of the ongoing crisis with the Edo State government remains in place.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a duplicitous and unauthorized circular purportedly issued by an individual claiming to be the ‘Acting State Secretary’ of the NLC Edo State Council, directing workers to attend a Governor’s parade on May 1st, 2025.

“Our earlier directive (Ref: 22nd April 2025) remains valid. Affiliates in Edo State are to commemorate the 2025 May Day independently in their respective union offices, in line with Congress’s efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis in the state council.”

Bello stressed that the NLC does not have any official position titled “Acting State Secretary,” describing the individual behind the circular as an impostor with questionable motives.

“We urge workers and the public to disregard this fraudulent document. He clearly neither works for the NLC nor for the workers,” he added.

The NLC also clarified that Bernard Joman Egwakhide is not recognized in any of its statutes or records as the Chairman of the NLC in Edo State.

“When there is a change in the leadership of NLC’s Edo State Council, members of the public and our social partners will be duly informed,” Bello stated.

The Congress emphasized that May Day is a workers’ celebration, not a government event, and no worker is under any compulsion to attend any government-organized parade.

“Threats of sanctions for non-attendance are null, void, and a blatant, unacceptable intimidation tactic,” the statement said.

The NLC reaffirmed that trade unions are independent organizations that function in accordance with their rules, free from any external interference.

“We will take all necessary measures to defend our independence and will stand firmly with the workers of Edo State unconditionally,” Bello concluded.

The NLC also reiterated its commitment to resolving the Edo State Council crisis and ensuring a united, worker-centric celebration of May Day.

