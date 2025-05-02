May Day: Labour Asks FG To Address Systemic Failures, Insecurity, Others

Share

Organised labour, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to without delay, adjust the salaries of workers in Nigeria, considering the economic hardship and inability of millions of Nigerians to feed and cater for themselves and families, as a result of high inflation, tax bills and other impoverishing policies of government.

This was among the list of demands President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero and his counterpart at the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Festus Osifo, presented to the Federal Government, during a joint address delivered at the May Day celebration held at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Both asked the Federal Government to immediately, suspend the State of Emergency (SoE) rule in Rivers State, as they insisted it was unconstitutional in a democratic setting..

The labour movement also demanded that the Federal Government take deliberate steps to put more money in the hands of workers who, according to them, shop locally, in order to stimulate the economy and reduce inventory, creating deeper multipliers within the economy.

Labour called on President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate bold leadership by initiating a broad-based and inclusive electoral reform process to reform Nigeria’s electoral and governance architecture.

While lamenting that real wages have collapsed, the Labour movement said workers must be prepared to push back against policies that enrich the elite while impoverishing the masses, resist policies that hike the cost of living while leaving wages stagnant, and hold leaders accountable for the suffering they have inflicted on them.

They said: “We must unite, organise, and fight for a better future. We must reject division and embrace solidarity. We must reject fear and embrace courage. And we must reject despair and embrace hope.

Our eyes must be open so that with all our hands on the plough, we can push back all the elements whose interests are unwittingly pushing our nation to another Somalia.

When the economy does well the citizens will feel it, and that is where the real measure lies. “We make the following demands: An urgent reversal of the unconstitutional suspension of the elected Government of Rivers State via a State of Emergency, which is alien to our laws.

“That the federal and state governments should cease actions that erode the civic space but should encourage and deepen it for the sake of our nation. “An immediate salary adjustment in sync with economic realities; that government explains what exactly it is taxing in the PAYEE.

“The withdrawal of the Tax Bills before the National Assembly to allow Nigerian workers sit at table where it is being conceived. An immediate implementation of the reduction of telco tariff from 50 per cent to 35 per cent as agreed. “A living wage; fair taxation, and an end to policies that prioritise corporate profits over workers’ survival. Transparent governance, electoral reforms, and an end to the suppression of dissent.

“Energy, infrastructure, and essential services must serve the people, not private interests. Regulators must work for the people! An end to the genocidal killings and bloodletting across the nation “Safe workplaces; the right to organise, and protection from state and employer violence. “An expansion of NLAC’s activities, and increasing the meeting periods.

That the indiscriminate registration of new unions in areas with proper coverage should stop Immediate payment of all outstanding Allowances, pensions and gratuities across the nation “Public servants, who served diligently for decades, deserve a dignified exit, like political office holders who serve for much shorter periods.

It is imperative to extend the revised retirement age of 65 years or 40 years of service currently enjoyed by teachers, health professionals, and judges to all public servants.

“An end to dehumanising verification exercises in the public service. An acceptable National Minimum Pension to guarantee dignity in retirement.

Automatic adjustment of pensions to reflect inflationary trends. “We call for a review of the Electricity Privatisation exercise, with the view to a reversal. A people united can never be defeated!”

Share