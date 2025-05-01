May Day: Kwara Gov Lauds Workers’ Dedication, Resilience

Share

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has declared that Kwara State is on a steady path to becoming a self-reliant and prosperous State.

Speaking at the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration held at the main bowl of the Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin, the Governor—represented by his Senior Advisor and Counselor, Saadu Salahu—called on workers to remain optimistic and continue supporting his administration’s vision for a greater Kwara.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a state where workers can thrive, decent jobs are created, careers are nurtured, and all sectors are empowered to contribute meaningfully to Kwara’s growth.

“It is with great pleasure that I join you today to celebrate Workers’ Day. I warmly welcome all labour leaders and workers across Kwara State and Nigeria. I rejoice with you on this special occasion and thank the Almighty for the gift of life that allows us to witness today.

“Workers’ Day is a globally recognized occasion to honour the immense contributions of workers across the public and private sectors. In Kwara, we deeply appreciate the roles of our farmers, civil servants, factory workers, teachers, healthcare personnel, engineers, artisans, and professionals across all fields. Your dedication, resilience, and skill remain the pillars of our development,” he said.

The Governor highlighted key achievements of his administration, noting that numerous developmental projects have been undertaken to reposition the state for sustainable growth.

He cited improvements in financial stability, prompt salary payments, support for entrepreneurship, and social safety nets as part of his commitment to responsible governance and long-term progress.

Governor AbdulRazaq also urged workers to remain adaptive in the face of technological advances, automation, and artificial intelligence, stressing the importance of embracing innovation and preparing for future job markets.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all workers for your resilience and the vital role you play in our shared progress. These achievements belong to us all. I also commend labour leaders for their cooperation. While disagreements may arise, we are united by our shared commitment to truth and progress,” he stated.

He assured workers of his government’s unwavering commitment to their welfare and reiterated that his office remains open to organized labour.

“Let me reassure you: we are determined to build a Kwara where careers are nurtured, jobs are plentiful, and every citizen has the opportunity to thrive,” he said.

Also speaking, the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi Salihu, congratulated workers for their pivotal role in driving the State’s development.

“I join the rest of the world in celebrating Nigeria’s workforce, especially the hardworking people of Kwara. We will continue to acknowledge and celebrate your immeasurable contributions as our backbone. On behalf of the House of Assembly, I wish all our dedicated workers a happy May Day,” he said.

In his remarks, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Saheed Olayinka, decried the rising cost of living, housing challenges, limited access to healthcare, and job insecurity—issues he said continue to impact the quality of life for workers.

He emphasized that organized labour remains committed to constructive engagement with the government to tackle the economic hardships facing workers.

Olayinka called on all levels of government to implement policies aimed at curbing inflation and protecting workers’ purchasing power. He also advocated for economic measures to boost local industries, create jobs, and reduce transportation costs through investment in public transport systems.

While commending the government for timely salary payments, he appealed for the recognition of qualified local government workers as permanent secretaries, noting that they meet the same prerequisites as their state-level counterparts.

On his part, the Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state, Comrade Abdulrahman Olayinka Onikijipa, called on the government to provide low-cost housing estates for civil servants. He further proposed the introduction of a 35% salary subsidy allowance for state workers to cushion the effects of economic hardship.

He also urged the state government, through the office of the Head of Service, to immediately implement the N30,000 minimum wage percentage allowance for state pensioners.

The event was attended by top government functionaries, labour leaders, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Yakubu Danladi Salihu, NLC Chairman Comrade Saheed Olayinka, TUC Chairman Comrade Onikijipa, and former Non-Executive Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Ibrahim Mohammed Ghali, among others.

