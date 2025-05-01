May Day: Ibas Commends Rivers Work Force

Share

On Thursday, the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd) commended the character of the labour force in the state, while ensuring that the workers would not be allowed to suffer.

Ibas stated this at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Thursday during a state-wide broadcast he made to mark the 2025 May Day Celebration in the state.

He pointed out that the state government is doing so much to ensure improved care and the well-being of the workforce in the state

He said the state government has resolved salary disputes for medical and healthcare workers in the local government areas and directed that they receive their rightful earnings.

READ ALSO

He further stated that his administration is addressing some critical challenges that have long affected workers’ morale and well-being, in addition to taking other initiatives to ensure a conducive work environment for workers.

Ibas stated, “Today I want to specially recognise you, the workforce of Rivers State, for your courage, patience and the vital role you play in ensuring that our government services, economy and society continue to run smoothly from the local government levels to our Hospitals, Courts, Schools and ministries.

“Your efforts are seen and deeply appreciated. Your character, discipline, and commitment represent the very best of our state.

“You have remained calm and steadfast even in trying times, and I thank you. ”

“Let me share some of what we are already doing to support workers.

“Salaries and pensions are being paid promptly because no one should labour and then be left to suffer. We have approved payments for newly employed staff in the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and the Judiciary.

“We have ensured that minimum wage is paid to all local government employees.

“We have released funds to revive the intervention bus scheme to ease the transportation burden of our workers following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

“We are also considering more buses to boost the fleet. In the next two weeks, we are launching a leadership training programme for civil servants to improve capacity, professionalism, and service delivery.

“Furthermore, I’m giving serious attention to the payment of N32,000 Consequential Adjustment for pensioners in line with the federal government’s approval.”

Share