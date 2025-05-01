May Day: Borno Workers Demand Implementation Of New Minimum Wage

Share

As workers across the country marked the 2025 Workers’ Day, the Borno State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged Governor Babagana Zulum to extend the implementation of the new ₦72,000 national minimum wage to Local Government workers, as well as approve outstanding promotion benefits and an upward review of pensions for retirees.

Speaking at the Workers’ Day celebration held at Ramat Square in Maiduguri on Thursday, NLC Chairman Comrade Yusuf Inuwa said the appeal was necessary to ensure equity and inclusion for all categories of workers in the State.

“We wish to draw the attention of His Excellency, Prof. Babagana Zulum, to some of the following demands,” Inuwa said. “While we commend the timely implementation of the new national minimum wage for state workers, we appeal that the same gesture be extended to local government staff so they can also have a sense of belonging.”

He continued: “There are workers whose promotion benefits have yet to be implemented. We therefore call for the immediate implementation of these promotions along with their financial benefits. Also, some retirees are still receiving meager monthly pensions. We call for an upward review of pensions to reflect the current economic reality.”

The NLC chairman, however, commended the Borno State Government for releasing ₦6 billion for the payment of gratuities to retired workers, ₦3 billion for the families of deceased workers, and ₦2 billion for local government staff pensions.

Speaking at the event, Borno State Governor Prof. Babagana Zulum, represented by his Deputy, Umar Kadafur, said this year’s theme, “Reclaiming the Civic Space Amid Economic Hardship,” is both timely and significant.

“It speaks to the very heart of the challenges we face today—a period where economic pressures are felt in every household, every workplace, and every corner of our state,” he said.

“Indeed, we cannot ignore the realities—rising cost of living, limited job opportunities, and the struggle of our people to make ends meet. These are not just statistics; they are the daily experiences of our workers, traders, artisans, teachers, and civil servants. And as your Governor, I want you to know—we see you, we hear you, and we are committed to standing with you.”

He stressed that reclaiming civic space should be centered on collaboration and inclusivity, not confrontation. “It is about creating a society where every voice counts, where workers can speak without fear, organize freely, and contribute meaningfully to governance and policy-making. Civic space is the bedrock of democracy and we must guard it fiercely, even in the face of hardship,” he said.

Commending workers for their dedication, Governor Zulum said, “Let us build a future where civic freedom thrives, economic justice prevails, and the dignity of every worker is upheld.”

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to timely salary payments, improved working conditions, and support for small businesses, describing them as part of a broader vision to empower citizens and restore dignity to labour.

“To our labour leaders and unions—we commend your advocacy and negotiation efforts. Let us continue to engage in constructive dialogue, knowing we are partners in progress, united by a shared desire for a better Borno,” he concluded.

In his remarks, the chairman of the occasion and Chairman of the Borno State Civil Service Commission, Dr. Bulami Mali Gubio, called on the state government to lift the embargo on employment and recruit new workers before experienced staff retire, so they can mentor the incoming workforce.

Also speaking, the Borno State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Babaho Hamman, commended the Zulum administration for its infrastructural development and support for workers.

Delivering his lecture, the Guest Speaker, Professor Ibrahim Umara of the University of Maiduguri, described the NLC as a political force that does not contest elections but plays a critical role in mobilizing, organizing, and defending the interests of Nigerian workers and the masses.

He emphasized that the only way the NLC could reclaim its civic space was through unity, cooperation, and collaboration with civil society organizations.

Share