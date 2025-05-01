May Day: Atiku Calls On FG To See Workers As Partner In Nation Devt

Share

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday called on the Federal Government to see workers not just as tools for economic growth but as important partners in building a great nation.

In a statement to mark the 2025 Workers’ Day, the 2023 People Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate said that workers play a key role in helping the country grow and succeed.

Atiku stressed the need for greater government accountability and described workers as the heart and strength of the nation, urging leaders to protect workers’ rights and well-being to help create a fairer society.

According to him, working together is important, and advised the government and employers to treat workers as equal partners in national development.

Atiku said, “The Nigerian worker remains the indomitable engine driving our nation towards the long-anticipated promise of prosperity.

“In the face of persistent hardship and inadequate remuneration, Nigerian workers have continued to shoulder the burdens of our economic ambitions with quiet heroism

“It is deeply disheartening that those entrusted with the responsibilities of governance and policymaking have failed to respond to this unwavering dedication with tangible support and justice.

“The labour force is the soul of our nation. It is both the face and the force of the people.

“Therefore, it is imperative that governments and employers alike put in place robust safeguards to uphold the dignity, rights, and entitlements rightfully due to every worker.

“I urge policymakers to take inspiration from the theme of this year’s celebration and to engage with the labour force not as a mere instrument but as an equal partner in the journey towards national greatness.” he added.

