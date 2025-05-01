May Day: APC Commends Workers’ Dedication In Ondo

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has described the existing industrial harmony in the State as a reflection of the uncommon understanding between the government and the workforce.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, the APC expressed optimism that the cordial relationship between the government and workers would be sustained, given the workers’ commitment to development and progress.

Adetimehin commended Ondo workers for their zeal, resilience, and unwavering dedication to excellence.

He also praised the State government for implementing the minimum wage last year and for consistently prioritizing workers’ welfare across the State.

He reaffirmed the APC-led administration’s commitment to vigorously pursuing its developmental agenda for the overall well-being of residents.

“The party congratulates all the workers of Ondo State as they celebrate their day and wishes you all a happy celebration,” the statement read.

The APC further assured workers of continued collaboration and support, especially in areas concerning welfare and improved living conditions—priorities it emphasized as central to both the party and the government.

