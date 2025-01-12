May D Opens Up On How He Missed Possible Deals With Akon

Share

Popular singer, Akinmayokun Awodumila, better known as May D has opened up on how he lost the opportunity of working with the American superstar Akon after he told P Square about it.

May D who made this known in a recent interview on the Honest Bunch podcast with Nedu and others said Akon liked his song ‘Chop My Money’ and wanted to be in it.

According to him, PSquare didn’t want to sign him at first; they had told him that they would only help him to become recognizable as they did Jay Martins and others.

May D stated that he had to fly to America since Akon insisted that the song be shot there, or else he wouldn’t come.

He said that while there, Akon called him into the office and asked whether he had a deal with the other guys (PSquare) and he told him no, upon which Akon mentioned to him that he had a lot of deals for him.

Mr May D noted that Akon had promised to pay his ticket back to America for the commencement of the deals he had in store for him.

He revealed that he didn’t want to hide anything from PSquare so he decided to tell them what Akon told him.

The singer noted that if he had known, he wouldn’t have said anything to Psquare.

