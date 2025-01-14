May D: I Was In Same Level As Davido, Wizkid

Share

Popular singer, Akinmayokun Awodumila, better known as May D has claimed that he was on the same level as his colleagues, Wizkid and Davido as he believes that his fallout with P-Square significantly affected his career.

Speaking during a recent episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, May D said he, Wizkid, and Davido were the three biggest artists in Nigeria years ago and were even bigger than the duo at one point.

READ ALSO

He said: “Then it was Wizkid, David, and I. I was even bigger. Wetin be ‘Holla at Your Boy’ compared to ‘Soundtrack?’” New Telegraph recalls that May D had previously claimed that his Grammy-winning colleague, Wizkid, wouldn’t have been on his level if he hadn’t fallen out with his former record label, Square Records. May D rose to fame after signing with Square Records in 2011. In August 2012, it was officially announced that May D was no longer on the label.

Share

Please follow and like us: