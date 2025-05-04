May D Expresses Gratitude To God After Surviving Medical Ordeal

Share

Renowned Nigerian singer and songwriter, May D, has expressed gratitude to God while recounting a harrowing medical ordeal after his recovery.

Taking to his X page on Saturday, May D, who expressed gratitude to God, shared a photo of himself being hospitalised.

The photo revealed the severity of May D’s health condition, showing him in a sleeping state.

Keeping the circumstances surrounding his medical scare undisclosed, he captioned the photo, “Thanking God for life”.

In a follow-up update, May D revealed that his gratitude stemmed from being wrongly injected and revived.

He wrote, “I was given the wrong injection and God later brought me back to life ❤️. That’s why I thank him every day”,

Following this, the singer’s comment section has been flooded with messages of concern and gratitude for the gift of life on the speedy recovery journey.

