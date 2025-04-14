May & Baker: We Recognise The Importance Of Giving Back To Society

Share

The management of May & Baker Nigeria Plc has expressed its desire to sustain the commitment of giving back to the society.

The pharmaceutical giant stated this while donating food items to the Lord’s Heritage Orphanage Home in Ota, Ogun state, as part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Leading the donation on behalf of the company, Head of Pharma Plants Operations of the company, Mr Silver Ajalaye, expressed the company’s commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities where they operate.

He said the donation, which includes a variety of nutritious food staples, aimed to support the home’s mission to care for vulnerable children and provide them with basic necessities for a better quality of life.

He praised the management of the Home for their unwavering dedication to the care and education of the children, expressing his admiration for the efforts being made to nurture and empower the future of the community.

“We are honoured to be here today at the Lord’s Heritage Home to make this donation. “At May and Baker Nigeria Plc, we firmly believe that it is our responsibility not only to provide healthcare through our products but also to contribute to the well-being of those in need, especially vulnerable children.

“As a company, we recognise the importance of giving back to society and supporting initiatives that align with our values of compassion and community service.

“This donation is a small step toward alleviating some of the challenges faced by the Home, and we hope it will make a positive impact in the lives of the children,” Ajalaye said.

Speaking to the children, Ms Binta Yusuf, Corporate Communications Manager of the company, shared valuable advice on the transformative power of reading. Yusuf encouraged the children to use books as tools to unlock opportunities and achieve their dreams.

She also highlighted the importance of love, kindness, and unity, urging the children to treat one another with respect and compassion.

The representatives from May & Baker also took the opportunity to interact with the children, expressing their hope that the donation would bring comfort and joy to them, especially during these challenging times.

