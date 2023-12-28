May & Baker Seeks FG’s Tariff Waiver to Boost Growth

….Plans Introduction of 20 New Products

Against the backdrop of rising cost of drugs resulting from the exit of some pharmaceutical giants from Nigeria, May & Baker Nigeria Plc has sought the intervention of the Federal Government to make the importation of drug manufacturing equipment duty free. This development comes as the company also announced it has over 20 products in the pipeline, but admitted it’s not easy to register all of them with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

However, the company said it is on track to launch at least seven new products next year as part of efforts at driving organic growth. Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of May & Baker Nigeria Plc, Mr. Patrick Ajah who made these known, also urged the government to remove custom tariff on some medical products to enable pharmaceutical companies import them at lesser cost. Ajah spoke during May & Baker’s year-end media briefing which was held in Ikeja, Lagos recently.

Recall that three major pharmaceutical giants: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Sanofi Aventis and Procter & Gamble (P&G) are discontinuing operations in the country, citing the harsh economic environment. This has negatively impacted the cost of the medicines the companies produce, leaving patients and consumers of medicines at the mercy of skyrocketing costs.

According to Ajah, Federal Government’s policy of custom tariff waivers on some pharmaceuticals and duty-free machine importation are some of the measures that would encourage pharmaceutical companies operating in the country to fill the gap being created by the exiting firms. For instance, the Managing Director of May & Baker cited hurdles some companies that are interested in manufacturing medicines locally currently face, including going through hell and high waters to get approval.

According to him, right now some companies have built facilities and have not gotten approval from the government. On the contrary, Ajah reasoned that making the approval processes less cumbersome are some of the measures that could make existing pharmaceutical companies/firms to fill the gaps. However, in his address, the MD/ CEO of May & Baker Nigeria Plc, raised hope that existing companies could fill the gap, provided the federal government could play its own role of making the business environment friendly and convenient by making the imports of some equipment duty-free and through the removal of tariffs on some imported drugs.

On expensive products as a result of companies leaving Nigeria, Ajah said May and Baker is expanding its operations as well as broadening its range. He said, “This is also one of the things we are doing. We are trying to expand our operations and broaden our range. We are doing this by making sure some of the gaps that are created, we can fill them.” Citing the example of Panadol, a GSK product, Ajah said, “Anything you can get from Panadol, you can get it better from Easadol which is a May & Baker product.

“We already have Easadol but we are going to be making a whole lot of advertisements so that people are aware.” Similarly, Ajah said May & Baker is also branching into the production of many other products. Many of you would have known that a product such as Augmentin (amoxicillin-clavulanate) by GSK is out of the reach of people with the price rising from N3,000 to N25,000.

He said, “I am also aware of companies making investments and doing research on these.” According to Ajah, members of the pharmaceutical manufacturing group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), last month attended a meeting with the minister of health who is encouraging companies such as May & Baker and others to make investments that can help to fill the gap. “It may not happen immediately but I know some companies are making investments in that regard.”

On its plan to drive growth, Ajah said, “We are also making investments towards new product developments across a broad range of therapeutic areas. “We are on track to launch at least seven new products next year with several more in the pipeline, at different stages of registration or development. “The herbal plant, our state-of-the-art facility dedicated to the manufacture of herbal products got a boost with the completion of NAFDAC registration of our bitter leaf capsule product – Roveda.

“Two new SKUs of the product; Roveda 600mg and Roveda 750mg will be added to our bouquet of Naturecare products early in Q1, 2024. This is in line with our commitment to partnering with our research institutions and encouraging local research and development, using our wealth of human and natural resources.