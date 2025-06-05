May & Baker Posts N28.9b Revenue, N1.6b Profit After Tax

Share

May & Baker Nigeria Plc has recorded a significant 47 per cent growth in group revenue, rising from ₦19.7 billion in 2023 to ₦28.9 billion in 2024.

This was revealed in the company’s Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, presented at its 74th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on Thursday in Lagos.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Senator Daisy Danjuma, acknowledged the turbulent business climate marked by rising inflation, exchange rate volatility, and escalating operating costs.

She noted that although the Nigerian economy grew marginally from 2.45 per cent in 2023 to 3.1 per cent in 2024, businesses faced immense pressure, particularly due to naira depreciation. The local currency closed the year at ₦1,615 to the dollar, triggering widespread exchange losses across various sectors.

“Although the Federal Government removed exchange rate subsidies, allowing the naira to float freely, many companies posted losses that adversely affected their tax contributions,” Danjuma said.

Despite macroeconomic headwinds, May & Baker reported a 29 per cent increase in gross profit, rising from ₦6.6 billion in 2023 to ₦8.5 billion in 2024. Other operating income jumped by 135 per cent, from ₦62.2 million to ₦146.1 million, mainly due to exchange gains.

Operating expenses reflected market realities. Distribution, selling, and marketing expenses rose by 26 per cent to ₦3.3 billion, while administrative expenses increased slightly by five per cent to ₦2.8 billion. Finance costs also climbed by 27 per cent to ₦370 million.

The company posted a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₦2.6 billion, representing a 69 per cent increase over the ₦1.5 billion recorded in 2023. Tax expenses rose sharply by 115 per cent to ₦952 million, driven by back duty assessments and deferred tax implications.

Ultimately, Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₦1.6 billion, up 50 per cent from ₦1.1 billion in the previous year. Earnings per share (EPS) also rose 50 per cent, from 63 kobo to 94 kobo.

To reward shareholders, the board recommended a dividend of 40 kobo per 50 kobo share, amounting to a total payout of ₦690.1 million, subject to withholding tax. The dividend applies to shareholders on the register as of May 20, 2025.

Danjuma noted that May & Baker’s joint venture with the Federal Government—Biovaccines Nigeria Limited—completed its first supply order to the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) during the year. However, due to deferred tax obligations, the company recorded a net loss of ₦27 million from its share in the venture.

Looking forward, she expressed optimism:

“The future indeed looks very promising for our company as we continue to invest and position ourselves more strategically as a leading healthcare brand in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

She said the company is bolstering its world-class pharmaceutical plant in Ota with additional machinery and equipment to scale up production.

In 2024 alone, seven new products were launched and introduced to the market. “In every challenging environment lies opportunities for the bold,” she stated, encouraging shareholders to support the company’s growth trajectory.

Managing Director/CEO, Patrick Ajah, said construction of a local vaccine production facility is ongoing but faces regulatory and compliance delays.

He reported that the company’s subsidiary, Osworth Nigeria Limited, delivered an impressive performance, with revenue surging by 82 per cent to ₦2.4 billion and Profit After Tax increasing from ₦159 million to ₦289 million.

Ajah added that 21 new products are in development, five of which are currently under review by NAFDAC.

Reaffirming May & Baker’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Ajah noted a 57 per cent rise in CSR and community investment spending—from ₦9.4 million in 2023 to ₦14.8 million in 2024.

The company is also partnering with the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) to commercialise locally developed pharmaceutical innovations.

