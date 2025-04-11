May & Baker Donates Food Items To Lord’s Heritage Home

Share

May and Baker Nigeria Plc has made a donation of essential food items to The Lord’s Heritage Home in Ota, Ogun State, as part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The donation, which includes a variety of nutritious food staples, aims to support the Home’s mission of caring for vulnerable children and providing them with basic necessities for a better quality of life.

The handover ceremony took place at The Lord’s Heritage Home, where representatives from May and Baker Nigeria Plc were warmly received by the management and children of the home.

Leading the donation on behalf of the company was Silver Ajalaye, the Head of Pharma Plants Operations at May and Baker Nigeria Plc.

In his brief but heartfelt speech, Ajalaye expressed May and Baker’s commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities where they operate.

“We are honored to be here today at The Lord’s Heritage Home to make this donation. At May and Baker Nigeria Plc, we firmly believe that it is our responsibility not only to provide healthcare through our products but also to contribute to the well-being of those in need, especially vulnerable children,” Ajalaye said.

“As a company, we recognize the importance of giving back to society and supporting initiatives that align with our values of compassion and community service. This donation is a small step towards alleviating some of the challenges faced by the Home, and we hope it will make a positive impact on the lives of these children.”

Ajalaye also praised the management of The Lord’s Heritage Home for their unwavering dedication to the care and education of the children, expressing his admiration for the efforts being made to nurture and empower the future of the community.

Speaking to the children, the Corporate Communications Manager of May and Baker Nigeria Plc, Binta Yusuf, shared valuable advice on the transformative power of reading, encouraging them to use books as tools to unlock opportunities and achieve their dreams.

She also highlighted the importance of love, kindness, and unity, urging the children to treat one another with respect and compassion.

The representatives from May and Baker Nigeria Plc also took the opportunity to interact with the children, expressing their hope that the donation would bring comfort and joy to them, especially during these challenging times.

