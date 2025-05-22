May & Baker Bridges Affordability Gap in HBP Medication

Share

…leads walk against hypertension

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of May and Baker Nigeria Plc, Mr. Patrick Ajah has said that May and Baker is actively bridging the affordability gap in hypertension medications.

According to Ajah, although many Nigerians struggle with the cost of long-term treatment of high blood pressure (HBP) due to currency devaluation and rising drug prices, May and Baker is manufacturing affordable generic versions of antihypertensives to help Nigerians access life-saving medications.

He made the remarks during the company’s hypertension walk to mark the 2025 World Hypertension Day, which was held on Friday in Ikeja, Lagos.

He said, “May & Baker’s initiative doesn’t stop at awareness “We’re manufacturing affordable generic versions of antihypertensives to help Nigerians access life-saving medication.

However, without consistent support from government policies and payment of debts owed to local manufacturers, sustainability remains a challenge.” Ajah praised recent government initiatives such as duty waivers for pharmaceutical raw materials, which have helped companies like May & Baker slow down potential price hikes despite economic pressures.

He however noted that the company’s efforts to drive awareness through community activities like the Ikeja walk have already started yielding results. Ajah noted that each awareness event leads to an uptick in people checking their blood pressure and seeking medical consultation—small but vital steps toward curbing the silent epidemic.

“Even if just two per cent of the people who hear about this go and check their blood pressure, that’s a success because early detection saves lives. We will continue to do this every year,” he promised. May & Baker’s walk for World Hypertension Day 2025 served not just as an event but as a movement— a reminder that prevention is always better than cure.

Through consistent awareness, affordable healthcare solutions, and community engagement, the company is championing a healthier future for Nigerians, one step at a time. World Hypertension Day, marked on May17, is an opportunity to wake people up to the realities of high blood pressure.

Many Nigerians, due to poor access to healthcare or reluctance to go for regular checkups, are walking around with dangerously high blood pressure (HBP) levels without even knowing it,” Ajah said. He urged Nigerians to incorporate regular walks and moderate exercises into their lifestyles.

Ajah, emphasised the urgent need for increased awareness and preventive action against hypertension—a condition silently claiming lives, often without warning. Similarly, he advised that individuals should ensure their exercise routines are age-appropriate and consistent, as overexertion can be counterproductive. According to him, early detection through regular blood pressure monitoring helps in prompt intervention and management.

Ajah further stressed that family and medical history must be considered, especially in individuals over 40, as genetics and age are non-modifiable risk factors. He also warned of the particularly dangerous combination of hypertension and diabetes, calling it a “dangerous alliance” that needs close medical monitoring.

