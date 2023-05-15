New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
May 29: IGP Assures Nigerians, Says Tinubu’s Inauguration A Settled Matter

As the preparation for the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is in top gear, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Akali Baba as assured Nigerians that all is set for the day.

the IGP who gave the assurance on Monday, however cautioned political parties trying to cause trouble on the said day, to stay off the inauguration date,  and remains respected.

He, however, pledged to do everything within his power alongside other security personnel to make sure the country democracy is uphold.

The police boss, who gave the warning while briefing reporters in Abuja, said: “Following the successful conclusion of the 2023 General elections, it has been observed that some major political actors that the outcome did not favour, have been issuing public threats that are directed at instigating actions to frustrate the Presidential inauguration ceremony on 29th May, 2023.

“The Nigeria Police and the national intelligence community have been closely monitoring the activities of these political elites as well as other elements who have formed themselves into unpatriotic brands whose only fantasy, in recent times, is to subvert our national security interests.

“In so doing, they seem to be bent on deploying extra-judicial and undemocratic means to truncate our democratic heritage in advancement of their narrow personal political considerations”.

He said the beauty of democracy lies not just in the freedom of the citizens to freely exercise their franchise within the electoral cycle:

“It is also hinged on the right of aggrieved political actors to submit grievances on the electoral outcome to the judicial process for consideration,” he added.

