May 29: Zulum To Showcase Projects

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, is set to showcase some of his government’s additional 144 capitalintensive projects between May 29, 2024 and May 28, 2025. His aide, Abdurrahman Bundi, in a statement yesterday, said Zulum deserved praise for his achievements.

He said: “It is heart-warming to note that with this new milestone, Zulum has, in his six years in office delivered a total of 1,339 capital-intensive projects in the 27 local government areas.” Bundi added: “Some of Zulum’s Sixth Year milestones comprise 21 educational and 16 healthcare mega projects.

“It also includes the procurement and distribution of over 1,000 assorted vehicles and motorcycles, and various security gadgets, equipment and logistics for security outfits.

“There are also over 3,000 new resettlement houses; 3,000 temporary shelters; and 300 renovated houses destroyed by the Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents. “Similarly, over 9,000 IDPs were repatriated and resettled from the Republics of Niger and Chad.

“Further, Zulum’s Sixth Year milestone projects include 27 infrastructural, transport and energy sector projects. 21 water resources and environmental projects, 24 agricultural, livestock and fisheries projects, among several others.

“So, why should you Trail Blaze Zulum in such a Grand Style? Apart from the 1,339 people-centred impactful projects that Zulum has executed in the past six years in office, he has received global and national recognition for his outstanding performance.

“These include the German international NGO Iconic Award 2025, Forbes Magazine African Leadership Award 2024, Education-Friendly Governor 2024 Award by the Nigeria Union of Teachers, 2024 Environmental Excellence Award by the Nigerian Environmental Society, New Telegraph’s Governor of the Year 2024, African Governor of the Year Award 2023 (Education and People Development Category) and the Exemplary Leadership Award 2023 by ‘Naija Diaspora’ Magazine.

“He also received Nigeria’s national honour as Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in 2022, and the Republic of Niger’s Second Order of National Honour, ‘de Grand Officier Dans I`Ordre’ in 2021, which is an equivalent of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) in Nigeria’s national honours ranking. “Zulum is a star and trail blazer worth celebrating. Let’s make him shine, once again, as he consolidates on his achievements.”

