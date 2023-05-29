May 29: Yul Edochie Congratulates Tinubu, Shettima

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has prayed to God to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima all the wisdom they need to lead Nigeria to greater heights.

The actor made this statement in a tweet shared on his official Twitter handle on Monday while congratulating Tinubu and Shettima for taking their oath of office.

He wrote, “Congratulations to our new President & Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT His Excellency Kashim Shettima @KashimSM May God give you all you need to lead our country to greater heights.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola sworn-in Tinubu and Shettima for a 4 years term in office at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

During his swearing-in, Tinubu promised to be faithful and bear true allegiance to the constitution of Nigeria.

This comes after he defeated the 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the Labour Party (LP), presidential candidate Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).