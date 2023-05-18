May 29: UN Sends Message To Governors-Elect

Ahead of May 29 inauguration, the United Nations (UN) sent a message to the Governors-elect to make sure they fulfil all their campaign promises to people once they resume office.

Amina Mohammed, the UN Deputy Secretary-General stated this on Thursday during the 2023 Nigeria Governors’ Forum induction for new and returning State Governors which begins on May 14-17 2023, in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the UN Information Centre, Mohammed posited that the first term in office is usually fast and the second is even faster, therefore, elected candidates should deliver their promises before leaving their various offices

According to her, state governors under the Nigerian constitution have the authority and the responsibility to deliver on critical foundations of infrastructure and basic services leading to social and economic development.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General acknowledged the fact that the resource constraints were very real and that prioritising, phasing and levering other partnerships would be key.

She itemised four key areas of concentration where action and attention are urgently needed.

She stated that “The first term goes very fast, and the second term even faster. Campaign promises made must be delivered, and that’s hard. It requires an effective team, one that can deliver on those promises that have been made.

“The only way to build a more cohesive nation and a more harmonious world is to deliver better for people: Better services, better opportunities, better safety, better government, and a healthier environment.

“First, you will need institutional capacity. Secondly, you will need trusted partnerships. Thirdly, financing the means of implementation; and fourthly, the area that is most in your hands: leadership.

“Our Resident Coordinators and our UN Country Teams are here in Nigeria at your service but also across borders in the continent. And the new Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the United Nations and the Government of Nigeria, which is the bedrock of our collaboration and shared pursuit of the SDGs but also of the African Union’s 2063 Agenda.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Forum, and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, said the induction seminar was organised to support the new governors in developing the essential skills for democratic governance.

He said, “To kickstart this post-election democratic process, we have invited governance experts, bureaucrats, and entrepreneurs, within and outside the shores of this country, to share their expertise on democratic governance in a diverse political economy with unique peculiarities in the modern governance framework.”