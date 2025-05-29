May 29: Two Years On, Fubara Reaffirms Commitment To Peace

Share

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday, marked his second year in office, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support and reaffirming his commitment to peace, reconciliation, and inclusive governance in the state.

In a statement to mark the anniversary of his May 29, 2023, swearing-in, Fubara described the occasion as a moment for sober reflection and renewed determination.

The governor declared that the people’s backing has given him the courage to continue pursuing unity and healing amid ongoing political turbulence.

Acknowledging the political challenges that have characterized his tenure, Fubara noted that while progress may have been slowed at times, his administration remained committed to its mandate.

He highlighted strides in healthcare, education, infrastructure, youth empowerment, and gender inclusion as signs of steady progress under his leadership.

Fubara praised the people of Rivers State for their sacrifices and roles in sustaining the vision of a united and prosperous state, promising to double down on efforts aimed at consolidating gains in peace, security, and socio-economic development.

Fubara also used the occasion to call on political stakeholders and aggrieved parties to let go of past grievances and join hands in building a stronger and more unified state.

The governor concluded with a hopeful message for the future, pledging that all decisions to be taken by his administration will continue to be in the best interest of the people and the lasting development of Rivers State.

“Your support has emboldened me to press on and not to retreat, but to work harder to foster peace, reconciliation, and forgiveness.

“These are essential to restoring normalcy and delivering transformational infrastructure, impactful programmes, and life-changing services across the State.

“Despite the turbulence, I have remained steadfast and focused, guided by the oath I took and the solemn promise I made to always put Rivers State first.

“To those still carrying the weight of our recent political struggles, I appeal to you—let us turn the page, come together, and focus on our shared goal of progress and unity. The time to rebuild and rise is now.” the statement added

