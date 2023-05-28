May 29: Tinubu’s Wife Reveals Husband’s Real Age

The Senator representing the Lagos Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, has said her husband is 71-year-old due to the controversy around his age.

New Telegraph reports that Oluremi made this known during the presidential inauguration interdenominational church service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja on Sunday.

She expressed appreciation to God for the vitory in the victory in the presidential election, stressing her family never believed it would happen.

She stated that God proved himself as he did during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election and put a seal on it.

The senator, who would be 63 years in September this year, stated that she would be one of the oldest first ladies the country had ever produced.

She said, “I can tell you that we never believed that this could happen but we thank God for giving us hope.

“Asiwaju is 71, I will be 63. I bet I will be one of the oldest first ladies Nigeria has had. We need the grace of God and everyone to do what they are expected to do.

Today, God has really proved himself as he did on the night of the primaries and put his seal on it. It is a time for perfection in Nigeria”