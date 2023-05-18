May 29: Tinubu’s Inauguration Programme Unveiled

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council has unveiled the May 29 Inauguration Programme for the 16th President-elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tinubu, and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, will be conferred with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON) respectively on May 25.
One of the media aides to the president-elect, Bayo Onanuga made this known via a post on his verified Twitter handle.
According to the program of events shared on his page, there are lots of various activities that would herald Tinubu’s inauguration
However, the major event will begin on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha unveils the Inauguration Programme for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the 16th President of Nigeria. The events begin 23 May. pic.twitter.com/rbR1kAg2AD
— Bayo onanuga (@aonanuga1956) May 18, 2023
See the programme below:
Tags: Asiwaju Bayo Onanuga Bayo Onanuga news Bola Ahmed Tinubu Bola Tinubu news Boss Mustapha news inauguration news May 29 May 29 inauguration news May 29 inauguration program of event news May 29 news May 29 program of event news President-elect news program of event news Tinubu new