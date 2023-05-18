New Telegraph

May 18, 2023

May 29: Tinubu’s Inauguration Programme Unveiled

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council has unveiled the May 29 Inauguration Programme for the 16th President-elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tinubu, and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, will be conferred with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON) respectively on May 25.
One of the media aides to the president-elect, Bayo Onanuga made this known via a post on his verified Twitter handle.
According to the program of events shared on his page, there are lots of various activities that would herald Tinubu’s inauguration
However, the major event will begin on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.


See the programme below:

