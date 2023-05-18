May 29: Tinubu, Shettima To Get National Honours Ahead Of Transition

The Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON) will be conferred on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima respectively on May 25.

Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council and Secretary to the Government of the Federation disclosed this on Thursday while listing the activities lined up for the May 29 handover ceremony in Abuja.

Additionally, he stated that Tinubu and Shettima would receive their transition documents on the same day.

Similarly, he said the former Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, would deliver the inauguration lecture titled: “Deepening Democracy for Integration and Development” on May 27.

Other events include the Regimental Dinner in the Commander in Chief’s honour scheduled for May 23 at the Armed Forces Officers Mess, the Valedictory Federal Executive Council Meeting in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa on May 24, 2023, the Public Lecture and Jumaat Prayer at the National Mosque on May 26, the Children’s Day Parade and Children’s Party on May 27, and the Interdenominational Church Service at the National Christian Centre on May 28.

Also, Inauguration Dinner/Gala Night at the State House Conference Centre is billed for May 28; On Monday, May 29, 2023, Inauguration Parade/Swearing-In will be held at Eagle Square.

There will also be a Post Inauguration Luncheon strictly for the President with brother Presidents, Heads of Government, and his guests at the State House Banquet Hall on May 29.

Mustapha disclosed that the theme for the inauguration is “NIGERIA: Better Together”.

He said, “The upcoming event is historically significant to this great nation and the international community, particularly Africa because of the democratic values and lessons in nationhood. For these reasons, we have chosen, ‘NIGERIA: Better Together’, as the theme for the 2023 transition.

“I am delighted to inform you that May 29, 2023, will mark the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in Nigeria and on that day, we shall all be ushering in the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The significance of the above is underscored by the desire of this administration to lay a solid foundation for seamless transition of power by institutionalising the process through legislation.”