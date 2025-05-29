May 29: Tinubu Hasn’t Done Well In Addressing Hardship – Suswam

Share

As President Bola Tinubu marks the second anniversary of his administration, Gabriel Suswam, a former governor of Benue State, on Wednesday said that Tinubu has not done well in addressing the sufferings of Nigerians.

Speaking on the state of the nation during an interview on Channels Television, Suswam explained that the president has not mitigated the pain of the masses, occasioned by the policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

According to him, the APC-led government is not mindful of the concerns of Nigerians.

The former Benue governor also advised the president to forget the sycophancy of second-term endorsement ahead of the 2027 presidential election and face Nigerians, whom he said determine the outcome of elections.

Suswam said, “My assessments of this government, just like any other Nigerian, they have not done well at all, and I would say so because the indicators are all over the place.

“As a student of global economics, I would like to say that when you embark on certain economic policies that will impact very negatively on the people that you govern, you must also in the same vein initiate factors that will mitigate the pains that will be experienced by these people.

“Unfortunately, you devalue your currency, you remove subsidy on energy and transportation. You have increased the MPR, that is the monetary policy rate, and so there’s no way that any country can survive that, especially a developing economy such as our own, more so that we’re not a producing country.

“I don’t have any problem with a sitting president getting re-elected if all things are good. The coalition is being talked about; whoever thought that Peter, who had no governor, no senator, how many votes did he get? Five million.

“In most places, they said he won; he was rigged out. And so the worst election that you can face is against the people, not against political parties.

“So, my advice is that the President should address the people. He should forget about the sycophants who are endorsing him or about political parties. In most places where strong presidents have been removed, they were removed by political parties. So, it is worse to face the people than political parties.”

